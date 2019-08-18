SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Sunderland are asking for the public's help after a woman said a man tried to abduct her this morning.
The Sunderland Police Department told Western Mass News that a woman told them she was running down Route 47 with her dog this morning at about 9 a.m.
When she said a man tried to abduct her.
The woman told the police, she was running north on River Road when a man driving southbound in a brown SUV stopped and told her to "get in."
To give you a reference for the area, River Road is only about 3 tenths of a mile from the police station.
The woman said she was able to get away from the man by running directly to the police station.
Officer Morrin with the Sunderland Police Department said they are now asking for any and every lead in the investigation.
The incident is currently investigating the situation and police are trying to get as much information about the vehicle and ultimately bring that person in and speak to them.
So if anyone has seen that vehicle or a description that matches the vehicle would be interested in seeing the camera footage.
Again that vehicle is described as a brown SUV, and the person involved is described as a tall, skinny man with prominent features and tan skin.
And now Sunderland Police want to remind the public what to do if you find yourself in a similar situation.
If you're wondering what to do you do if you find your self in a similar situation Officer Morrin said to follow the run, hide, fight technique if possible.
"If you can escape, escape. If you can't escape try to hide and if you cant hide then try to fight back and call 911 as soon as possible," Officer Morrin explained.
He says if you ever are in a situation that makes you feel uncomfortable never hesitate to call for help.
"We'd rather check something out that ends up to be nothing to ensure the safety of others," Officer Morrin noted.
If you saw anything, know anything, or possibly have a home surveillance system that would have caught any of this on camera you are asked to contact the Sunderland Police.
