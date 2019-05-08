LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in Longmeadow are warning businesses in town of counterfeit money circulating around.
Longmeadow Police said that a woman paid for merchandise at a business on March 27 and May 4 using counterfeit $100 bills.
Investigators said that the female suspect is described as being between 25 and 35 years old and drives a black 2013 or 2014 four-door Honda Accord with New York license plates.
Anyone with information is asked to call Longmeadow Police at (413) 567-3311
