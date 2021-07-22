DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Deerfield Police Department is warning the public that the water level of the Deerfield River remains "dangerously high" after heavy rains this past week.
According to police, officers were requested to the area of the Stillwater Bridge just before 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two juveniles who were stuck on the ledges after having trouble swimming in the water and not being able to make it back across.
Police say the Western Mass Regional Technical Rescue and Northfield Dive Team developed a plan to rescue the juveniles and that the Deerfield Fire Department was also requested to assist.
They were able to quickly assess the individuals and found them unharmed. The juveniles were safely brought back to shore and reunited with their parents.
Because the Deerfield River is still flowing at a very high rate, police are urging everyone to use caution.
