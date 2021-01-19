HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many western Mass. communities have been victims of car theft over the last few years.
Recently, police said there has been an increase in organized crime auto theft where devices are used to boost the signal from a vehicle's key fob, tricking the car into thinking the driver is next to it.
After an uptick in car break-ins across western Mass., police said even if you take your keys out of the car, you could still be in trouble.
It’s called key fob hacking or signal hacking.
“It’s not your typical smash and grab where they’re throwing a brick or breaking the window out and stealing things, it’s pretty quiet, and they’re pretty efficient,” Hadley Police Sgt. Michael Romano said.
In some cases, thieves were driving through neighborhoods and used a device to capture the signal that’s constantly put out by the key fob before making a copy of the unique frequency.
“Then they’re coming back days or weeks later, and then just stealing that car without forced entry or without making any noise,” Romano explained.
Romano said specifically for those with push-start cars, the key fob to get into the car works from radio transmission. Anyone with the right equipment can intercept or copy that signal.
“And we’re finding that in some of these cases, they were individuals from the Hartford, Connecticut area and often times had ties to gangs and even in some cases, they were juveniles,” Romano said.
So what can you do to prevent this from happening to you?
Romano suggested locking your doors and keeping valuables out of sight, or those with a keyless entry or push to start the car put the fob in a special bag that blocks electromagnetic fields, like a faraday bag.
“It prevents that key fob from talking to the car or putting a signal out at all that can be grabbed,” Romano said.
Police are encouraging if you have any questions or see any suspicious activity to reach out to your local police department.
