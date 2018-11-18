WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vehicle crashed into the front entrance of the Scented Garden Gift Shop at the Wilbraham Shops Saturday night, police report.
Officers and firefighters were called to the scene on Boston Road at about 8 p.m.
When first responders arrived they found the vehicle had struck another parked vehicle, traveled onto a sidewalk, before striking the front entrance of the store.
Luckily, no injuries were reported in the crash.
The Wilbraham Police Department says the shop's front door was damaged in the incident.
No word if any charges or citations will be filed in this case. Police are continuing to investigate.
Further details have not been released at this time.
Western Mass News will update this story when more information become available.
