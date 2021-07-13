SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 100 block of Wilbraham Road just before 9 a.m. Tuesday for a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, an adult female, was in a crosswalk at the time of the incident. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she later died.
The driver remained on-scene and was taken to Baystate Medical Center for evaluation.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.