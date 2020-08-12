HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State and local police are working to enforce Governor Charlie Baker's COVID-19 orders that limits the size of outdoor gatherings and fines those who are not wearing a face mask.
“The main goal is education and compliance…Fining is a last resort and injunctions are a last resort,” said Hampden Police Chief Jeff Farnsworth.
For police in Massachusetts, their focus is on public awareness when it comes to the latest COVID-19 orders from the governor.
Western Mass News spoke to Farnsworth, who also serves as president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association. He told us that the main goal for police officers is to talk to people and make sure they are aware of the new regulations before imposing any fines on residents or businesses.
This coincides with what Governor Charlie Baker said on Tuesday.
“Get people to either put on a mask, socially distance, you know, abide by the rules, play by the rules. That would be goal number one here. No one's looking to like arrest people and write citations unless people literally refuse to play by the rules associated with the orders,” Baker explained.
Farnsworth said that as part of their efforts to promote education, police vehicles are equipped with packages that include five masks that officers can hand out to public.
“We hand out the mask and say ‘You know, you got to be careful and you need a mask,” Farnsworth noted.
New gathering rules are in place across the Bay State as of Tuesday.
Some of the new regulations include limiting outdoor gatherings to 50 people, fewer exceptions for residents hosting private parties, fines for people not wearing face masks, and new restrictions for restaurants serving alcohol.
Farnsworth told Western Mass News that he is working alongside other state departments to make sure residents are adhering to the governor's orders.
“Police departments are in a unique position, you know. The board of health might not be around 5, 6, 7, 10 o’clock at night where we find these things and we can document and provide information to the board of health…what is appropriate…is it education piece or an ongoing issue,” Farsnworth said.
In addition, a state-run intervention enforcement team will be overseeing some of the new regulations.
“They go around and inspect businesses, through their normal course like DPH. They have inspectors that to go out and sanitary codes. ABCC has investigators that go out and inspect liquor license compliance,” Farnsworth explained.
Farnsworth said the new COVID-19 map is a good indicator that western Massachusetts is doing a good job with maintaining case numbers low.
He emphasized, once again, this is mainly about education and these new rules will help the state get back to somewhat of a normalcy.
“I think all of our goal is to get to pre-COVID and the better we do know and get the job done and help each other, the quicker that will happen,” Farnsworth explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.