WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state officials are working to remove a large black bear from a portion of Wilbraham.
Wilbraham Police report on Facebook that they, along with Mass. Environmental Police, are trying to get the bear out from the Three Rivers Road, Boston Road, and Silver Street area.
This bear, according to officials, is creating a problem in the area.
"Should you observe this animal in this area, please do not approach and contact WPD or the Massachusetts Environmental Police," the department explained.
Police added that they do not need to know about any other routine bear sightings from other parts of town.
