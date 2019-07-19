NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A young girl from North Attleboro, who went missing earlier on Friday, has been located.
Police officials had issued a statement saying that they were looking for the public's help in the whereabouts of a young girl who was believed to be with her father.
Just after 10:00 p.m., North Attleboro Police reported that they had located 3-year-old Ava Amitan.
Officials said that she may have been with her father, 35-year-old Vadim Amitan.
"DCF has assumed emergency custody of the girl, and information received by police suggests the child may be missing and endangered," North Attleboro Police said in a statement.
North Attleboro Police have not released any further information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.