EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two cases of a rare Polio-like illness seen in other parts of the country are now confirmed in Massachusetts.
The Department of Public Health confirmed today that four other possible cases are under investigation.
It's called Acute Flaccid Myelitis or A.F.M.
Both cases in Massachusetts, we're told, are in children.
The C.D.C. wants to get the word out to parents about the illness as cases, nationally, continue to grow, but doctors reiterate while scary, it's still extremely rare.
So far, A.F.M. is baffling doctors and medical scientists.
To date, the C.D.C. reports sixty-two cases of A.F.M. in twenty-two states.
More than 120 additional cases are suspected and under investigation.
More than 90% of those confirmed cases are in children eighteen and younger.
The average age is four.
"We don't know what's causing it," said Dr. John Kelley of Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow. "It's presumed to be a viral illness, but there's been different viruses connected with it."
Dr. Kelley tells Western Mass News doctors do know that A.F.M. affects the nervous system, specifically the spinal cord, and, similar to Polio, can cause weakness, and sometime paralysis.
Unlike Polio, there is no vaccine or treatment for A.F.M.
Parents are advised to be on the lookout for sudden arm or leg weakness, loss of muscle tone and reflexes, facial droop or weakness, difficulty moving the eyes or drooping eyelids and possible difficulty with swallowing or slurred speech.
"It can be scary, but," continued Dr. Kelley. "You have to realize that it's rare. There's more serious things that are right now in the news about getting your flu vaccine. That's a whole lot more important than worrying about A.F.M."
In fact, while cases are on the rise, the C.D.C. says less than one in a million people in the United State will get A.F.M.
"Like anything else," stated Dr. Kelley. "You need to be vigilant and see how your children are acting and if they're ill or not, especially with any muscular weakness. That's something that parents are going to pick up in a heartbeat."
While rare, the C.D.C. is trying to raise awareness about A.F.M. so parents can seek medical attention immediately if their child develops any symptoms.
The C.D.C. says it's important to practice disease prevention steps by staying up to date on vaccines and washing hands frequently, especially now during flu season, to try and steer clear of any virus.
