WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--When people think of breakfast food, they typically think of eggs and bacon.
but sunny side up is a family-owned business that's bringing a Polish twist to the kitchen.
The restaurant mixes Polish cuisine with traditional breakfast foods to provide a unique morning treat.
"We have really good breakfast our eggs benedict is really popular among our customers also as you can see we serve Polish food in here which is one of the best ones in the area so if you like pierogis golumkis cabbage and polish soups you should definitely come in and try us for lunch you can even get some for breakfast," said owner Barbara Lewko.
Western Mass News spoke with owner Barabara Lewko who explains what inspired her to open up a Polish restaurant in the middle of a pandemic.
"I always wanted to own a small restaurant, I love breakfast and I couldn’t find a place to go for breakfast that I actually like so I decided to open my own," said Lewko.
She said she was lucky to have been able to open her doors when the restrictions were beginning to loosen up. Although starting a new business in the middle of a pandemic was a challenge, she saw an opportunity and she went for it.
"Once I found this spot, I was like this is a perfect spot for us to try to open a business and open up a new breakfast place," said Lewko.
While many restaurants are facing a hiring drought, Sunny Side Up isn't having any staffing issues. That's because Lewko and her brother co-own the restaurant which is staffed by their relatives who came to the U.S. from Poland 15 years ago.
Lewko said she started off her career working as a dishwasher and she's been working in the food industry ever since. In all of her years of experience, she told Western Mass News the most rewarding part is ending the day with satisfied customers.
"I’m excited when I see this place full and when I see people enjoy it and when people leave good reviews on Google or are finding us on Google and they see great reviews that we already have and they come in and I’m excited when people come back," said Lewko.
While the business is just getting started, the hope is to become a Polish staple in western Mass.
"If you are looking for a new fav breakfast spot you should definitely try us out," said Lewko.
