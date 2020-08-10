HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The race is on for the First Congressional District in Massachusetts, Rep. Richard Neal is facing off against Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse in the Democratic Primary.
This comes as Morse is the center of controversy over relationships he had with students while working for UMass Amherst.
A political expert said the mayor admitting he had relationships with students was the right thing to do, and now it’s time for him to focus on his campaign.
Sept. 1 is right around the corner. That's when people will cast their vote in the Democratic Primary for who will represent the First Congressional District of Massachusetts.
In the running is longtime incumbent Neal and Morse.
“From the beginning, he has had an uphill battle because you are running against a long term incumbent who is also the chairman of a very powerful committee in Congress, Richard Neal, the Ways and Means Committee,” said Paul Robbins, owner of Paul Robbins Associates Strategic Communications.
Now, Morse is under fire for a relationship he had with students while he was employed at UMass Amherst.
According to the university, Morse was an adjunct instructor from 2014 to 2019 and relationships between students and staff are prohibited.
It’s a claim that Morse himself has owned up to stating he had consensual relationships with students.
Robbins said owning up to the relationships was the right thing to do.
“I think he probably did the right thing to respond to it quickly,” he said. “The worst thing you can do in a situation like this is runaway from it.”
The biggest problem is something like this deters Morse's campaign, he said.
“As a race gets closer to the end, there is more scrutiny. There are more people involved, there are more people providing information on the campaigns, so it’s not unusual for this kind of thing to happen.”
For Professor John Baick from Western New England University, it comes down to ethics.
“This is exactly beyond the fact that he is a mayor and was working with young people,” he said. “As someone who is an instructor, it varies from school to school, but there is a very clear understanding that relationships with students just shouldn’t occur.”
Western Mass News reached out to Neal and Morse for a comment, but they both declined.
Morse and Neal are set to debate next Monday, just over two weeks before the Primary election.
