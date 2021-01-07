(WGGB/WSHM) -- We’re digging deeper with a closer focus at the calls to remove President Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment.

“It's time to invoke the 25th Amendment and to end this nightmare,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Former Secretary of Defense William Cohen added, “It's long overdue…I think the cabinet should have taken action long before.”

A growing number of political leaders, including many in Massachusetts, are calling for President Trump to be removed from office by invoking the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Here's the history: the 25th Amendment was passed by Congress in 1965. It allows a president to be removed from office either due to presidential disability or death.

Most notably, it was invoked when President Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush underwent medical procedures.

Paul Collins, a legal studies and political science professor at UMass Amherst, told Western Mass News that in order for President Trump to be removed from his duties, Vice President Mike Pence would need to draft a letter, signed by a majority of the cabinet, and present it to the Speaker of the House and the Senate Majority Leader.

“That letter would indicate that ‘the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,’” Collins explained.

Once the letter is received, Pence would immediately take over as president, but Trump could challenge.

“If that occurred, Congress would need to assemble within 48 hours and then would have 21 days to vote on the matter…If a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress agreed the president is unfit, the vice president would remain the acting president until President-elect Biden is inaugurated on January 20,” Collins noted.

With just 13 days away from the presidential inauguration, Collins said this procedure is feasible, but very unlikely.

“My sense is that the House would vote on the matter quickly, but the Senate would probably delay,” Collins added.

Collins said if the 25th Amendment is invoked, many fear the impact on a peaceful transition of power.

“If we learned anything from yesterday...is that democracy is fragile and American democracy is in real danger,” Collin explained.