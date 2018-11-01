HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday on Western Mass News, we learned more about allegations in the race for Hampden County Register of Deeds.
Republican Marie Angelides is accusing Democrat Cheryl Coakley-Rivera's campaign of forging signatures.
Now, other political leaders are speaking up regarding the issue.
We are five days away from election day and as people prepare to head to the polls, controversy around the Hampden County Register of Deeds race continues to grow - so much so that other political leaders are speaking out.
"This is a very serious issue. When you’re talking about elections and getting people out and making decisions that impact all of our lives, people need to have faith and trust in their government," said State Rep. Brian Ashe.
Ashe is no stranger to elections. He's served the Second District of Hampden County for ten years, is currently up for re-election, and told Western Mass News the allegations of forged signatures in the Hampden County Register of Deeds race are upsetting.
"There’s a lot of work that goes into it, but there should be. These are serious jobs and the task at hand should be taken seriously and people should have integrity and honesty. If they find out that, gee, if an individual can get on the ballot and they didn’t abide by the rules, well, is this whole thing rigged?" Ashe explained.
Western Mass News spoke with Angelides earlier this week. She sent letters to the Secretary of State's office requesting a formal investigation.
"I think it’s an issue that has to be discussed and brought up, not just for this race, which is Register of Deeds where signatures matter, but also in general. We have to solve this problem because if it happens here it can happen at another time," Angelides said.
When we asked Coakley-Rivera about the accusations, she denied them.
"It’s a big issue. Nobody wants to be called a cheater. Nobody wants to forge signatures. I don’t want to be known for that. I take it very seriously," Coakley-Rivera added.
Ashe said that political parties aside, these allegations bring up a larger issue.
"The truth should come out. I mean if there’s no truth to it, so be it and that’s great, but if there is truth to it, it should be looked at," Ashe said.
The attorney general's office told us Thursday that they have not received any formal request for an investigation.
The secretary of state's office said that the director and legal counsel of the elections division will be responding to all of Angelides' requests as soon as possible.
