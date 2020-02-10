SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are less than a month away from the Massachusetts presidential primary and nine months away from the big election.
Campaign offices and visits are popping up across the country.
Western Mass News has more on how some candidates are putting western Mass on the map.
We are in the thick of the 2020 Presidential Campaign and some candidates are opening up work-spaces across the country and political consultant, Tony Cignoli said this includes here in western Mass.
"I think given what’s happened in Iowa, given what will happen in New Hampshire, that you’ll see Massachusetts will be more contested than we may have thought it might have been a few months ago," Tony explained.
The race is on for 2020 as candidates continue on the campaign trail, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's campaign announced a new workspace on Worthington Street in Springfield.
"These campaigns, like Bloomberg's, must be polling Massachusetts and they’re realizing there’s an opening for them. Is there an opportunity to come here to place and to play?" Tony noted.
Cignoli told Western Mass News he isn't surprised to see candidate's opening offices in western Mass.
"Certainly this is the home base of Elizabeth Warren and she’s got her contingency here in Massachusetts and especially in western mass. Bernie has always had a great turnout here and he’s got a massive army, but what we’re seeing now is Bloomberg, Biden and even a few others are starting to kick around. We certainly can’t forget that Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts will attempt to have a premise," Cognoli explained.
Cognoli said it has been a while since western Mass has seen a major political presence.
"Certainly in 2016 both Hillary and Bernie had a presence in western Massachusetts with offices, but a big presence where you saw a lot of money spent and a lot of players in town, 1984. You’ve got to go back that far when there was a democratic convention in the City of Springfield and every candidate had an event or headquarters in downtown Springfield," Cignoli noted.
As for President Trump and a possible campaign rally...
"He got a million votes in Massachusetts in 2016 and this is a great medium market to make a stop somewhere. It all depends on what media he would get from that. What we do know about the Trump campaign right now is they are very transparent on this. It’s Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, the states that he came close in last time, but gave him the electoral college vote. He’s looking at that yet again," Cognoli said.
