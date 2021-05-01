DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Political Signs were stolen from the Transfer Station by the old salt shed and by Lee Road Saturday, according to Deerfield Police.
Police said it took place between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. 13 political signs from several candidates were taken.
According to Police, the DPW will be reviewing the camera footage from the newly installed cameras Monday. Police said if you happen to have seen someone take them or happen to take them for your lawn without checking with a candidate, call the Deerfield Police Department at (413) 665-2606.
"We would like to get the signs returned as soon as possible," Deerfield Police said.
