NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Northampton Police Department, dressed in riot gear, had to intervene in a clash between a group of protesters.
There was one group who supported President Trump, and another group who was there supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
Police told Western Mass News they were dispersing the crowd because the rally was getting too rowdy.
The rally took place in downtown Northampton Sunday afternoon. There was a crowd of people who were holding President Trump 2020 flags, while another group of people on the streets were chanting Black Lives Matter.
Some demonstrators told Western Mass News, with Election Day so close, it's important to speak their minds.
"Freedom of speech goes both ways. We’re both here, trying to send a message to tired people," said Holyoke resident Mary Driscoll. "People are fed up and angry, and we’re out here trying to bring awareness and do some good things, make changes."
One protester told us the two groups were on opposite sides of the street. Then a group of people belonging to the Black Lives Matter movement held signs and started marching towards the President Trump supporters, cornering them against a building.
An ambulance was on the scene, but it's still unclear if anyone was hurt.
Police told Western Mass News they believe both protests were scheduled to take place at the same time on Sunday.
They also said that both protests were broken up by Sunday evening. Main Street was closed but has since reopened.
Western Mass News crews tried to speak with President Trump supporters for a comment, but they declined.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
