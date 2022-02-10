(WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito visited western Massachusetts on Thursday.
She started with a visit to Chicopee Academy, where she joined Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and other local officials.
The group highlighted Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, as well as the state's "Respect-fully" public awareness campaign, which encourages healthy behaviors in friendships and relationships.
"The most important part of this campaign, the first is that there wasn't one like this directed towards youth in our Commonwealth since like 20 years ago. Twenty years ago, things are very different than where they are today," Polito noted.
Polito stressed the role that smartphones and social media now play with teens.
After her stop in Chicopee, the Lieutenant Governor paid a visit to the South End Community Center in Springfield.
