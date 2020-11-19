(WGGB/WSHM) -- Many people are talking about the encouraging news this week coming from two companies working on COVID-19 vaccines.
Western Mass News polled viewers on whether or not they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available.
These results show more than half of the voters would get a vaccine either immediately or after a few months.
Will you get the COVID-19 vaccine once it's available for you?
However, almost 28 percent said say they would not get the vaccine and 10 percent said they were not sure.
Western Mass News checked in with a local health expert about what would happen if people hold off on getting the vaccine.
“In order to reduce COVID in our population and to have it not be extremely dangerous to the people who are most susceptible, we need to reach this thing called herd immunity,” said Dr. Erika Hamilton, a microbiologist at UMass Amherst.
Hamilton said a COVID-19 vaccine can get the country to the point when the majority of the population is immune to a particular disease and the infection rate goes way down.
Hamilton said over 90 percent of people need to be immune to keep it out of the population. She said if a large percentage of the population does not get the vaccine, the nation would likely not reach herd immunity.
"Which means that we're going to be walking around with masks on with social distancing, with remote work, with not being able to go inside a restaurant, with not being able to go in bars, for a very long time,” Hamilton said.
This comes after two vaccine trials -- one by Pfizer and the other by Moderna -- have shown promising results.
Hamilton said whether or not to get the vaccine will be a very important decision everyone will need to make.
“What people really need to think about is balancing this idea of we’ve got to get this virus -- this disease -- under control," she said. "Because if we don’t reach herd immunity and we don’t get this under control, we’re going to be like this until we get enough people vaccinated."
Hamilton said first responders, health care workers and elderly with underlying conditions will be first in line for the vaccine, so widespread availability would still be months away following FDA approval.
