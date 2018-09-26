In less than six weeks, voters will be heading to the polls for the midterm elections.
This year, it appears young people are interested - both as voters and as U.S. citizens.
Young voters in America are aware that they play a serious role in the upcoming midterm elections
A new MTV-AP poll questioned people ages 15 to 34 finds a big jump in the interest to vote, going from 41 percent in July to 64 percent in September.
The poll also asked how participants felt about the future of the United States, getting a split 49 percent optimistic and 50 percent pessimistic.
Julie Walsh, a political science professor at American International College in Springfield, said that she has been with the college since 2004 and has noticed social and cultural issues attract students to politics
"Issues about gender and race and identity time of issues and they have been prominent this year. The students are interested in those they react to those and I’ve seen that in terms of the classroom," Walsh explained.
Students said social media has been the biggest influencer and as of recently, more issue that matter to them such as gun control is giving them a reason to register and speak up.
Andrew Bernucca, a senior at AIC, told Western Mass News students and young adults are motivated to vote on issues that are personal to them.
“And again in Massachusetts, ballot question number 3 is anti-discrimination for transgenders and that’s something that matters to the demographic in this poll very much, so when you go at issues that matter so much to people of that that age group. I mean, you’re going to motivate them to come out and vote," Bernucca said.
It seems President Trump’s is also driving sentiment among young people with 32 percent saying they approve of his performance and 67 percent disapprove.
Election day is Tuesday, November 6.
