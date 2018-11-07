(WGGB/WSHM) -- Mixed reaction tonight after the White House announced to suspend CNN Reporter Jim Acosta's press credentials "until further notice."
This comes after Acosta and President Trump exchanged heated words during a post-midterms news conference.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders claims the decision was made to pull Acosta's credentials because he put his hands on a White House intern.
In response, CNN said Sander's lied about that and claims the reason was in retaliation to Acosta's challenging questions during the press conference.
Do you agree with the White House's decision to suspend Acosta's press pass?
