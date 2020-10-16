SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Early voting starts on Saturday, October 17 in the Bay State, and the City of Springfield is getting ready for a turn out larger than 2016.
Registered voters in Springfield can cast their ballots at City Hall. Now in 2016, the city had 7,000 people cast their ballots early. There are many more voters than are expected this year.
As for absentee ballots, more than 21,000 have been mailed out in Springfield, nearly 3,000 sent in this week.
They’re gearing up for early in-person voters starting Saturday by setting up plexiglass for the poll workers and providing disposable pencils.
Springfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola told Western Mass News she is anticipating a long line, but not as bad as Georgia or North Carolina.
“I do anticipate long lines tomorrow, just because people want to get down here. This is the day that they’re choosing, which is the first day of early voting," she said. "What I have told voters is to make sure that if they have issues standing for more than 10-15 minutes, bring a chair, or bring a walker.”
Polls open at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Early voting in the state goes through October 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.