The day has come, election day is here!
The polls are now open, and voters are filling out their choice for Governor, state and local representatives as well as ballot questions.
First, make sure you know your polling location before heading out!
Second, know that you may need to show a form of ID if this is your first federal election in the state.
Poll employees may ask you to show it if they suspect something suspicious.
That's not only because of the increase in registered voters statewide, but also because early voting isn't where it was in 2016.
It's around half of that according to the Secretary of State.
The polls will remain open until 8 p.m. so make sure you get out there and cast your vote!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.