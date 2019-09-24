WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Its the third and final preliminary day in western Mass with races taking place in Holyoke and Westfield.
In Westfield, four candidates are facing off for mayor after current Mayor Brian Sullivan announced he's not seeking a third term.
A state senator, police captain, community activist, and political newcomer all getting in on the race to be Westfield's next mayor.
State Senator Don Humason born and raised in Westfield believes his experience working in government for almost 29 years sets him apart from other candidates.
"The chance to work for the last six years in the senate with mayor's and select boards and city councils in this region has shown me some things to do and some things not to do. To have that chance to see what other cities are doing and take the good from those folks and to learn to stay away from the bad and apply those right here in Westfield," Senator Humason said.
Local father Andrew Mullen told Western Mass News running for mayor is a first.
He said his campaign is all about doing what's best for the community.
"I bring a lot of life experience. I don't bring a lot of political experience to the arena which I think is a positive thing. I don't have a lane I have to stay in, I'm not a republican, I'm not a democrat, I don't agree with you doesn't mean I can't listen to anything else you say... I want to hear as many opinions as I possibly can. My experience comes from life," Mullen said.
Westfield Police Capt. Mike McCabe has been on the force for more than 30 years.
He said he's ready to take on a new role in the city.
"Experience, budgeting, labor, management. I've been here on the ground for 35 years. I've been to every street, had been doing problem-solving on an executive level for many years. So those things are pretty helpful. I know city hall inside and out. I know how each independent department works and what they're supposed to be doing," Captain McCabe explained.
Community activist, Kristen Mello said she was approached by community members asking for her to run for mayor.
The thing she is most passionate about...
"To stop the exposure to our residents from PFAS. These are toxic chemicals. Even though the water might be compliment while still putting water into our homes, we don't want any. So that would be the very first thing," Mello said.
Polls in Westfield were open until 7 tonight.
