CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With nice weather in the forecast this weekend, the rush is on for many people with pools to get them open for the season.
If you haven't made your appointment yet, good luck. We checked in with the manager of one local pool company, who said that thanks the rainy spring, they are working dawn until dusk, making up for lost time.
At Teddy Bear Pools and Spas in Chicopee, crews are busy opening and installing customer's pools across western Massachusetts. Now that the rain has let up, they are slammed.
"It has been with all this rain and everything. We knew this was going to happen. Once the rush came, it was going to hit us fast and hard," said Diane Hieronymus with Teddy Bear Pools and Spas.
Hieronymus told Western Mass News that once the sun came out, so did their customers.
"It's getting very busy, especially now that the sun is out and the weather is warmer. Everybody is realizing that it's time to open their pools," Hieronymus explained.
Especially if they're going to have Memorial Day parties, they want their pools up and running and ready to have some fun.
If you want yours open this weekend, well...good luck.
"We're very booked up with openings. We probably do 15 to 20 a day," Hieronymus noted.
Hieronymus said they'll do more than 1,200 pool openings this season.
"We're here to get supplies so we can open up the pool and get these guys in the water," said Jesse Cleland of Southampton.
At the Teddy Bear store in Chicopee, Cleland was anxious to get his family's summer going after such a crazy spring.
"A little bit...hot and cold and hot and cold. Looking forward to it being warm so that we can actually get in the pool," Cleland added.
With all the rain, once the water is in the pool, getting it this sparkling may take a little time.
"It is, but once you get your pool balanced initially, it's just about maintaining it throughout the summer," Hieronymus said.
Memorial Day may mark the unofficial start of summer. The official start is Friday, June 21.
