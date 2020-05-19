CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Construction companies are officially allowed to operate and local pool companies are seeing a high demand for their services.
However, while business is booming, they are struggling to find enough workers to help them keeping up with the demand.
The unofficial start to summer is just days away and the phone at 21st Century Pools in Chicopee has been ringing off the hook.
“Memorial Day, business starts to really pick up, especially more so this year,” said Kate Faulkner with 21st Century Pools.
They told Western Mass News with summer plans canceled and more people staying at home, there is a high demand for back yard home improvement projects - specifically pools.
“With the hot tubs and pools and everything like that, they’re able to enjoy their home rather than the resort they would be going to or anything like that. Above-ground, in-ground, they’re all American made. We can do custom…we have the regular tan cans. We have pretty much anything anybody could want,” Faulkner noted.
While most businesses are in the midst of layoffs and furloughs, they told Western Mass News the demands been so high, they are actually looking to hire.
“We are extremely understaffed for the amount of work we have going on right now and nobody wants to work,” Faulkner said.
They said a large reason why they are struggling find crews is because the unemployment benefits in the coronavirus CARES Act are more enticing to many seasonal workers they typically hire.
However, they want to remind people that when the benefits stop, a more long-term position could have slipped by.
“We are looking for a skilled tech, as well as laborers. We’re just trying to keep everybody moving. We want to keep putting pools in for people and keep people working,” Faulkner noted.
In the meantime, Faulkner’s advice if you want a pool or spa this summer, “Definitely gonna want to call into the store. We’re scheduling further and further out as it is now.”
