AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another way state education officials recommend bringing children back to school full time while mitigating the spread of COVID-19 is pooled testing.
That's where a test of 20 samples are all tested together, rather than one at a time, as a way to tell if the virus has spread among a group.
The Amherst-Pelham Regional School District does its pool testing every Thursday. The program is funded by DESE through April 18, and after that ends the school would have to pay $50 per pool test.
“There are a number of other superintendents who are concerned about whether this is the best use of resources, not just money but time being one of them. And this is what we're hearing from other districts in western Mass., some who have chosen not to participate and others who are in the same boat as we are," Amherst-Pelham School Committee member said.
The district rolled out this program to their faculty this week, with 50 percent participating.
