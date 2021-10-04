SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Springfield Museums teamed up with Baystate Health today for a pop-up vaccination clinic.
The clinic was free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There was no need to schedule an appointment. Organizers said they try to make the clinic easy to access.
"It's a common area in the city. being downtown, it's easy for folks to get to. also, with schools coming back, having the library here, everyone feels more comfortable coming to these locations when people are vaccinated," said David Pleshaw, mobile team vaccine lead.
The team offered the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.
