SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This June marks eight years since an infamous tornado touched down in the city of Springfield, the storm's path leading right through what was then Cathedral High School, destroying it.
Earlier this academic year, after name changes and mergers with Holyoke Catholic, the new Pope Francis Preparatory School was born, and with it comes a true home field for athletes.
The Pope Francis Cardinal baseball team may not be off to a hot start, with a 1-3 record, to begin the year, but that doesn't mean they aren't winning.
Head baseball coach Den Fenton feels blessed to have something most teams do, a home field.
"This type of field," Coach Fenton tells us. "This turf, it's a tremendous opportunity for these kids."
While Fenton is the alpha of this flock of cardinals, he tells Western Mass News his three senior captains are what really get the bats cracking.
"It's unbelievable," stated senior captain John Tavilla. "I came here my sophomore year."
"It's kind of crazy how they've overcome that," says fellow senior captain Cormac Hayes.
Joe Salvon, Jon Tavilla, and Cormac Hayes have been dealing with the curveball that was the 2011 tornado.
Now, back on a real home field, they're envious of the fastball underclassmen have been thrown.
"The freshman," says Tavilla. "They get it for four years. They're pretty lucky. We only get it for one."
"To be able to come here," continued Hayes. "We have a new gym inside we can use before school as a team. It's really nice."
Nice to have a home, something they wouldn't truly appreciate without remembering a past with differing colors.
"I miss Forest Park," said Salvon. "All the different elements and people. It was really like Springfield and western Mass, but to have our own field is pretty special."
Now, as Coach Dan says, there's no more room for excuses.
"We're going to pull around this year," added Tavilla. "Do some great things."
It's time to defend their turf, their home field.
"We're off to a rough start," stated Hayes. "We're a young team, but we have the talent and depth to do it. Everyone just has to buy into our system."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.