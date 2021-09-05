SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--One local prep school is altering its mask policies just days after the start of school.
Pope Francis High School will require students and staff to wear masks indoors beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7.
There are other safety measures in place, including spaced-out desks in the classroom and an additional lunch period.
The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has an indoor mask mandate in place for public schools through Oct. 1.
