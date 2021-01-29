(WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details emerging on a story Western Mass News has been following all week about a high school ice hockey player who suffered major injuries in his game in western Massachusetts.
So far, a GoFundMe for A.J. Quetta has already raised more than $590,000 in a span of just three days.
While donations have come in from Robert Kraft and New England Patriots players, the Boston Bruins, the Travis Roy Foundation and many others, one local high school also is stepping up to help Quetta.
It's honestly incredible to see how much the entire community is stepping up to support Quetta and his recovery.
On Friday, the Pope Francis Preparatory School - the team Quetta played against when he suffered his injury - dedicated the entire school day to him.
The Massachusetts community at large is going above and beyond for Quetta and his family, desperately aiming to support his recovery after a devastating incident he suffered in his hockey game, where he crashed head first into the corner board of the rink on Tuesday.
The Pope Francis Prep community and specifically the Cardinals boys hockey team, who witnessed Quetta’s injury, asked themselves “How can we help A.J.?”
The Cardinals coordinated a dress down day today and encouraging their friends and classmates to dress in green and gold in honor of Quetta and the Bishop Feehan community, but that's not all.
Nearly every student and staff member contributed - many donated money – and purchased stickers with Quetta’s jersey number on them, while also writing get well notes for him.
Pope Francis head of the school
Dr. Paul Harrington, head of school at Pope Francis, told us "nearly every student on campus participated...the response has been amazing and by Friday morning, we have had more than 400 gifts."
The Boston Bruins also represented Quetta on the ice in their game Thursday night by having his jersey posted on their bench, while donating a minimum of $100,000 to Quetta and his family.
Before making any comments on their game against the Penguins, players made sure the most important take-away from the night was helping Quetta and his family.
"Before we talk about tonight's game, I just wanted to say that we're all praying for A.J., way bigger than hockey, such a freak accident. Our team is really thinking about him, his family, anybody affected…really makes us think how fragile our careers are and our life is and just wanted to say we're praying for him,” said Bruins right-winger Chris Wagner.
Quetta’s sister also reached out to Western Mass News and told us, as of right now, everything is up in the air about her brother and they have been extremely busy during this time. She said she can't thank the community enough for being so supportive and asks everyone to keep Quetta and their family in your thoughts and prayers.
If you'd like to donate to Quetta’s GoFundMe, you can click here for more information.
