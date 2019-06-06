SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield are celebrating a first in the school’s history at its new location.
On Thursday, 92 students will officially be graduating from the school and it comes after years of changes.
The school has gone through several name changes and different buildings, but it found a new home last fall.
It opened on Wendover Road at the site of the former Cathedral High School, which was destroyed in the June 1, 2011 eight years ago.
The 122,000 square foot campus was established by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield and was a merger of Cathedral and Holyoke Catholic High School.
After all these changes, head of school Paul Harrington reiterated that importance of perseverance as he addressed the graduating class.
"Your class shares values that our community needs...and an understanding of importance of collaboration amongst our communities," Harrington explained.
Many of the student speakers today said they credit the teachers for helping them make the new school feel like a home and helping them find an identity here.
Bishop Mitchell Rozanski also spoke during this ceremony and told the crowd that, as they move on from this chapter, they continue to carry compassion and reach out to others.
