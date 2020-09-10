SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield reports they have a student who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
In an e-mail sent to parents, head of school Paul Harrington said the student has not been on-campus in the past six days and there is no indication that the student contracted the virus at school or at a school-sponsored event.
Harrington said the school is following state protocols, which includes contacting close contacts of the student.
While Springfield Public Schools have yet to return to class, Pope Francis opened its doors on August 27.
They're using social distancing, as well as other safety measures.
