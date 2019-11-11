SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is Veterans Day and several communities are celebrating the veterans in western Massachusetts.
Students at Pope Francis Preparatory School are making their way around area to honor those veterans.
Members of the school are in numerous areas in western Massachusetts are helping out and honoring veterans.
Since 7:30 a.m. Monday, students have been assisting veterans in yard cleanup. They’ll be helping out until 11:30 a.m.
Other students are in Southwick, where they will be presenting veterans with a certificate of recognition and in Springfield, students will participate in the parade, holding signs including the school’s own banner.
You can CLICK HERE for a list of Veterans Day events taking place in Western Mass.
