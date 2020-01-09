HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The CDC reports that flu activity continues to rise across the U.S. and as kids complete their first full week of school following the holiday, some parents may be concerned about the spreading of germs.
The Children's Museum at Holyoke features a variety of participatory exhibits and interactive displays to promote learning and self-discovery
"We have sensory bins with rice and trucks and bins in it," said executive director Susan Kelley.
Kids enjoy the fun on a daily basis
"We have about 100 to 200 people on a typical day during the week. On the weekends, there could be 500 people," Kelley added.
Kelley understands, with all those kids in one place, there's a heightened risk of germs and viruses spreading.
"We have hand sanitizer all over the museum they're on the wall we are constantly wiping down all surfaces
Kelley told Western Mass News they're conscious all year round, but take cold and flu season very seriously with professional cleaners coming in at least twice a week
"We swap out the exhibit pieces and clean half of them at a time, bring it back," Kelley noted.
However, the museum is also asking parents who come in to keep a close eye on their kids, so they can best do their job
"We have bins where parents can put pieces of a toy or a doll where kids may have put in their mouth," Kelley said.
To ensure the environment is clean and safe for every child to enjoy, and to bring further attention to the importance of staying healthy, the museum is hosting special events next week focusing on germs
"They learn how to cough the right way, they learn how to wipe down their hands," Kelley said.
With events like 'Coughing Katie,' 'Little Germs,' and 'Don't Forget to Wash Your Hands', Kelley said it's a great reminder for parents and also a way children can learn to stay healthy on their own.
Activities are included in museum admission and kick off on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.