SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The popular holiday event at the Eastfield Mall 'Little Elves Workshop' reached capacity Sunday morning.
It was the 4th annual 'Little Elves Workshop' hosted by the mall.
Held in the Food Court area, dozens of hard working 'elves' and their parents had the opportunity to build small toys to take home...of course with a little help from Santa himself!
The event was held at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.