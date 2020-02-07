LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular local newspaper is shutting down for good.
"I feel like people don't even look at newspapers anymore. They just go on the phone and check what's new today," said Ariel Rodriguez
The ongoing transition into the digital age is taking a toll on the traditional newspaper business around the country and it's a big part of the reason why one local paper. The Longmeadow News, a must-read for many for several decades, is coming to an end.
G. Michael Dobbs, managing editor for parent company Reminder Publishing, told Western Mass News that changing reader habits are leading to the shut down of this popular community newspaper, along with The Enfield Press in Connecticut.
"We took a look at them and realized it would be best, because of our expansion plans, to eliminate those two newspapers," Dobbs explained.
However, it's a move some find concerning.
"I don't think it's smart. I feel like people should look more at paper than on the phone because sometimes, Facebook has fake news and other places have fake news, so I think it's better to be on paper, to be honest," Rodriguez added.
Dobbs told us this wasn't an easy decision.
"It's not like this is bad news, although we always regret to have to take a paper out of the circulation. It is part of a bigger plan to basically expand what we're doing," Dobbs explained.
The last editions of The Longmeadow News and The Enfield Press will go out on February 20. We're told The Reminder will still cover stories in those communities and will launch two new editions in the spring.
"In 2020, we're going to be adding two new more editions, bringing our total weekly newspaper up to six additions," Dobbs noted.
The newspaper's office in Longmeadow will remain open, where staff will continue to work on stories that will appear in The Reminder publication and online.
Dobbs said he believes this will ultimately benefit the community as a whole.
"Basically, the readers are still going to get the news that they need...and it's sort of a sharpening of our focus on where the company is going to go," Dobbs said.
