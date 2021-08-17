NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An event some call Christmas in August finally returned to the Pine's Theater.
Hosted by the Northampton Arts Council and parent teacher organizations, Transperformance raises money for art enrichment programs in local schools.
Last year, the concert was scaled down with no audience due to the pandemic.
One local performer we caught up with is just happy to be back out with the crowd.
“Look it's different from playing to nobody than playing to a live wonderful audience that's really happy to be here. So we're excited, and we're excited to do this particular music,” musician Mistress Miriam said.
This year's theme is unsung heroes.
Performers were pulled from a wide catalog of underrepresented artists that included ACDC, Rush, and more.
