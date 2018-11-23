Popular rock band Foreigner coming to Big E in 2019.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Eastern States Exposition has announced that the popular, multi-platinum rock band Foreigner will be taking its talents to the Big E in 2019.

The Eastern States Exposition says that a certain amount of premium reserved seats will go on sale this Monday, November 26th, at 10 a.m.

The premium reserved seats cost $29.00 each, however.

The show is free to those who have purchased admission tickets to the Big E.

The concert will take place on Sunday, September 29th, at 7:30 p.m. at the Xfinity Arena.

