Popular West Springfield karaoke bar, Mingles, closing its doors for good.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular karaoke bar Mingles is closing its doors for good, after citing several key issues that were not addressed over their years of operation.
In a statement to Western Mass News, the Mingles Family wrote:
"It is with deep sadness that we announce that after decades of drinks and entertainment, Mingles Karaoke Bar has called its final LAST CALL.
For nearly half a century, the building that Mingles was located was the location many entertainment establishments (including the original Geraldine's, and the Wagon Wheel) that served food, drinks and entertainment to West Springfield, Western Massachusetts and beyond.
The decision to close was a very difficult one to make. The last few years we faced many challenges, an uncertain economy, changing tastes in guests' entertainment choices, a building in dire need of updates. Lastly, a landlord who was unwilling to make the updates the building needed, did not share our vision to improve business. and who sought to raise our rent every year to the point where is was simply not feasible to continue operations at this location. We didn't take this decision lightly.
We will miss many things about our little home, but what we will miss most is YOU - our beloved faithful customers. The employees, management and owner were family to each other, to say we loved you the same is an understatement. Nothing that we accomplished in our time here would have been possible without you. We consider you as much a part of our family as we do each other.
From the bottom of our hearts, we love each and every one of you. This isn't goodbye, just "See you next time"."
The owners have not stated when their final day of operation will be or what their future endeavors are.
