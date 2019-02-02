SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portable convection oven that was left on a stove stop ended up resulting in a kitchen fire Saturday morning in Springfield.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 112 Spring Street just before 9:55 a.m.
Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner Benard Calvi, tells Western Mass News that when firefighters arrived they found the fire in the kitchen in one of the apartments on the third floor.
Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.
Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident. However, some smoke and heat damage did occur in the apartment. Leger estimating the cost at about $6,000.
Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad investigated on scene and they did determine that a portable convection oven left on the stove caught fire after one of the stove tops burners was accidentally turned on underneath it.
A portion of Spring St. was blocked off until firefighters were able to clear the scene.
