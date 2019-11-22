LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion between Center Street in Ludlow is closed as Ludlow Police are on scene, Friday morning.
Ludlow Police Lieutenant Daniel Valadas told Western Mass News police are currently at 162 Center Street, dealing with a situation.
Center Street is closed between West Avenue and Hubbard Street.
Police did not say when the scene will be clear and the road will be re-opened.
Western Mass News will continue to provide you the latest.
