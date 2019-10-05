BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have shut down a portion of Chauncey Walker Street after they say a vehicle struck a utility pole.
While details surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, officials say that Chauncey Walker Street is closed between Granby and Ludlow Roads.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
Officials have not stated when they anticipate on that portion of Chauncey Walker Road to reopen.
We have reached out to the Belchertown Police Department, but they declined our request for further comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.