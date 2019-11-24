Portion of Holland Rd. in Sturbridge closed after vehicle strikes telephone pole.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Holland Road is blocked after a vehicle struck a telephone pole around 5:00 Sunday evening.
Sturbridge officials tell us that they arrived to find wires down across the road and that a telephone had snapped.
National Grid crews are also responding to the scene.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
