WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A portion of Kings Highway is closed in West Springfield Friday morning due to a transformer explosion.
Western Mass News first received reports of the incident around 6:30 a.m.
When our crews arrived we noticed a downed power line that was live and smoking near Sorrento Restaurant Bar Pizzeria. The heat from the line appears to have damaged the asphalt and created a crater in the road.
Firefighters on scene were spotted hosing down the area. Western Mass News also saw Eversource crews on scene. At one point about 600 residents were without power but as of 8 a.m. just over 100 residents are being impacted.
According to the West Springfield Fire Department, the road will be closed throughout the morning.
Kings Highway is closed between Cedar Road and Janet Street. The West Springfield Police Department is asking drivers to use Westfield Street until repairs are complete.
