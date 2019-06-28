Portion of Liberty St. in Springfield blocked following rollover.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Liberty Street has been blocked following a rollover accident.
Our crew on scene reports that a four-door sedan had flipped over onto its roof, and, as a result, police have blocked off Liberty Street near Sedgelea Street.
It is unclear when that section of Liberty Street is expected to reopen or exactly how many vehicles were involved in the accident.
While one person was seen being treated by medical professionals, the extent of that person's injuries is unclear at this time and officials have not stated how many occupants were inside the vehicle when the accident occurred.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
