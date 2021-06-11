LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Longmeadow Street is closed Friday morning due to a water main break.
According to Longmeadow police, the Department of Public Works is working to repair the break which happened near Maple Road.
Traffic is down to one lane and drivers should expect delays.
