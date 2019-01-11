WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A water main break on Route 5 has closed both northbound lanes of travel.
The road is expected to be closed for quite some time, and the West Springfield DPW superintendent remains on scene.
The problem, at least earlier this morning, was finding the water main break.
They've only narrowed it down to across the street from 2119 Riverdale Street.
It's concrete, not blacktop, so there's no hole in the ground telling them where it is, but they're working to fix it.
Both northbound lanes of Route 5 are shut down, beginning in the area of Bob's Court Apartments right up to the Holyoke line.
Earlier, water was flowing down the street.
Now, it's a sheet of ice.
Some residents are without water according to the DPW superintendent, but how many remains unclear.
Western Mass News spoke with someone at the Bob's Court apartment complex, which is where police have begun blocking traffic, and they say they do have water.
Another person, a homeowner a little further up, says they're without water.
It's a hit or miss on that, depending on if the ten-inch pipe that broke serves your residence.
Police are asking the public to seek alternate routes as they work to mend the issue.
