AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of North Westfield Street in Agawam will be closed on Thursday.
According to town officials, the southbound lane Route 187 will be closed from Parkedge Drive to 837 North Westfield Street from 11a.m. until 4p.m.
A detour will be in place starting at the intersection of North Westfield Street at North West Street.
Officials say northbound traffic will not be impacted by this closure and only local traffic will be allowed south of the North West Street intersection.
Drivers are being asked to seek alternative routes.
