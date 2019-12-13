Portion of Rt. 131 in Sturbridge closed due to crash.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A section of Rt. 131 is closed as crews continue to investigate a motor vehicle crash.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, police tell us that Rt. 131 between Hall Road and Fiske Hill is closed to through traffic until further notice.
Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and to be mindful that emergency personnel and equipment are on scene.
At least one person was injured in the crash.
The extent of that individual's injuries remains unknown at this time.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
